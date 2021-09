Redhill Games announced this morning that they have finally released their free-to-play 3-v-3-v-3 title Nine To Five into Steam's Early Access. The game has been doing well as part of the open beta program they have been running lately, so now they're looking to get more eyes on the product as they test it out, clean it up, and prepare people for the full version to be released. When exactly that will happen, who knows? The game has been around for nearly two years since it was announced at The Game Awards in 2019 and the progress on it has been slow, with their Steam page getting slammed with negative reviews. Perhaps that will change now that the game has entered this new phase? Only time will tell.