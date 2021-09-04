CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview: No. 18 Wake Men's Soccer Takes on Cornell

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 18 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) will look to start a good run of form against the Cornell Big Red tonight at Spry. The Deacs come into this one at 1-1 after a 2-0 loss in their season opener to VCU and a comfortable 2-0 win over Bucknell last weekend, and will be looking to start a winning run heading into ACC play. As for the Big Red, this will be their first game since the fall of 2019, as the Ivy League did not play a fall or spring season last year. With Cornell being such a big question mark after missing a full year of play last season, it should be an interesting matchup, especially considering the way that both teams play.

