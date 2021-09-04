Check out the pregame hype for the Florida vs FAU game

Florida football is back Gator fans!

After an excruciating long layoff, college gridiron action returns to the Swamp on Saturday when the Florida Atlantic Owls pay a visit to open up the 2021 campaign. Following a season that saw limited fan attendance as well as a reduced schedule due to the COVID pandemic, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is sure to be packed with rabid fans of the Orange and Blue.

Ahead of the game, many members of the Gator Nation logged on to their social media accounts to let the world know how they feel about their beloved Florida Gators. Below is a healthy sampling of the many tweets sent out in the 24 hours preceding game time as the fanbase gets hyped. We will continue updating until kickoff.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.