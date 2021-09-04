CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Trey Sanders scores his first touchdown of the season

By Stacey Blackwood
 6 days ago
Trey Sanders has overcome a lot in his short time in Tuscaloosa. He missed his entire freshman season with an injury during fall camp. Last season, Sanders’ season was cut short because of a horrific car accident.

Now, in the first game of the season, Sanders scores his first touchdown of the season with a 20-yard touchdown run.

The Alabama offense has been an absolute machine in the first game of the season.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for more in-game coverage on the Alabama Crimson Tide!

