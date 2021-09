Dev Patel excels as King Arthurs nephew, Gawain the knight, who is on a journey that will put his name in folklore forever. The Green Knight has been long awaited by the masses (especially by me) and just to keep you guessing even more, its very limited release in cinemas and its staggered release on streaming services has made this film hard to come by. With that being said, I managed to watch and experience this retelling of a folklore legend, and it was nothing like I expected it to be. It wasn’t a medieval hack and slash, in fact, there was little violence at all, it had a dark, almost psychological horror feel to it, which was so unexpected but very welcomed.