CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

WATCH: Bryce Young throws 94 yard touchdown to Williams

By Stacey Blackwood
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VX69x_0bmsnizb00

Bryce Young just dropped an absolute dime to Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams.

Bryce now has a total of four touchdown passes in his first career start. Bryce is now 20 of 29 for 295 yards to go with the four touchdowns.

The touchdown comes just a couple of plays after the Alabama defense made an incredible goal-line stand against D’Eriq King and the Miami Hurricane offense.

Alabama now has 390 yards of total offense compared to Miami’s 182.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.p>

Comments / 1

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
67K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'eriq King
Person
Bryce Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Miami Hurricane#American Football#Roll Tide Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama State247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit projects Alabama QB Bryce Young, OC Bill O'Brien's impact against Miami

College football's Week 1 slate includes several intriguing matchups, including defending national champion Alabama's showdown vs. nationally-ranked Miami in Atlanta. ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit is anxious to see the starting debut of Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young and first-year offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien along with any changes Alabama may encounter offensively.
Alabama StatePosted by
On3.com

Bryce Young, Nick Saban impressed with young Alabama receivers

Despite losing his top two receivers, starting quarterback and starting running back from last season, Alabama coach Nick Saban isn’t concerned about his offense. As usual, the Crimson Tide offense is ready to reload with its latest group of high-profile recruits. New starting quarterback Bryce Young and Saban both said...
Alabama StatePosted by
On3.com

Paul Finebaum shocked by Bryce Young's performance for Alabama

Alabama sophomore Bryce Young finally made his regular-season Crimson Tide debut on Saturday, and in a dominating performance over the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes, he left no doubts that he’s capable of leading No. 1 Alabama back to the top of the college football world — and even SEC analyst Paul Finebaum agrees.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young to be first college athlete with NFT project

Bryce Young’s latest NIL deal has him making some digital history. The Alabama quarterback is set to be the first college athlete to launch an NFT project. An NFT (non-fungible token) is defined as “a unique digital identifier that cannot be copied, substituted, or subdivided, that is recorded in a blockchain, and that is used to certify authenticity and ownership (as of a specific digital asset and specific rights relating to it).”
Alabama StateScarlet Nation

Bryce Young sets Alabama records in debut start

ATLANTA — As far as starting debuts go, it doesn’t get better than Bryce Young’s big day Saturday — at least as far as Alabama is concerned. The sophomore quarterback set school records for passing yards and passing touchdowns by a debut starter as he torched Miami for 344 yards and four scores through the air during the Crimson Tide’s 44-13 season-opening victory inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFLThe Decatur Daily

Bryce is nice: Young's 4 TD throws lead Tide rout

ATLANTA — Bryce Young didn't take long to prove he's the man to lead No. 1 Alabama in its quest for another national title. Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to throw four touchdown passes in his starting debut and the defending champions romped past No. 14 Miami 44-13 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Saturday.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Crimson and Coffee: Bryce Young trending towards Heisman

Good morning, Alabama fans, and welcome to the Crimson and Coffee. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Crimson Tide sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Alabama football, recruiting, basketball and more in Crimson and Coffee.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Bryce Young, Will Reichard named SEC Players of the Week

Alabama’s Bryce Young has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Miami on Saturday. The Crimson Tide routed the Hurricanes to the tune of a 44-13 victory, and Young had a significant impact on that outcome. In his first career start, the sophomore quarterback completed...
College SportsPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Bryce Young Inks Deal For New Podcast

Halftime and postgame interviews with college football stars and coaches are notorious for their lack of information given to the audience, unless it’s Brian Kelly. Now, the nation’s Heisman favorite will have his own platform every Tuesday, with free reign over discussions, stories, and more!. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is...
FootballPosted by
92.9 WTUG

Bryce Young Earns the Davey O’Brien Quarterback of the Week

Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young has been named the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week by the Davey O'Brien Foundation. Young was also honored as the SEC Player of the Week for his massive performance in the 44-13 victory over Miami in Week 1. Young set an Alabama record...
College SportsPosted by
Field Level Media

Heisman Trophy Odds: Bryce Young new favorite

It only took one week – and four touchdown passes in a rout of a seeded opponent – for Bryce Young to upend the Heisman Trophy race. Alabama’s sophomore quarterback led a 44-13 win over Miami in the Crimson Tide’s season opener, completing 27 of 38 passes for 344 yards to go with the four scores. That was enough for Young to vault to Heisman frontrunner status at numerous sportsbooks, including PointsBet (+350) and BetMGM (+425).
NFLPosted by
AL.com

The key to Bryce Young’s Heisman campaign

There was a subtle gesture after Alabama’s walloping of Miami that illustrated how this team feels about its quarterback. Near the end of the post-game news conference inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Alabama’s colossus of a pass-rusher, Will Anderson, Jr., reached out his enormous arm and patted quarterback Bryce Young on the back. More than anything it was adorable, considering the difference in size of the two teammates.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy