WATCH: Bryce Young throws 94 yard touchdown to Williams

Bryce Young just dropped an absolute dime to Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams.

Bryce now has a total of four touchdown passes in his first career start. Bryce is now 20 of 29 for 295 yards to go with the four touchdowns.

The touchdown comes just a couple of plays after the Alabama defense made an incredible goal-line stand against D’Eriq King and the Miami Hurricane offense.

Alabama now has 390 yards of total offense compared to Miami’s 182.

