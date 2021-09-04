Ending the Forever War

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The rapid fall of Kabul and the collapse of the U.S.-supported Afghanistan government recalls a conversation the late Col. Harry Summers related in his book: On Strategy. He recounted that several years after the fall of South Vietnam, he found himself in a conversation with a North Vietnamese army officer. Summers recalled saying to his one-time opponent, “you know you never beat us on the battlefield.” The Vietnamese officer thought for a moment and replied, “That may be so, but it is also irrelevant.”

Posted by
The Independent

Photo of Afghan woman standing in front of Taliban gun goes viral

A dramatic photo showing a Taliban fighter pointing his gun at a woman at a female-led protest in Afghanistan has gone viral on social media.The woman, who is seen carrying just a bottle of water, stands her ground, unfazed, in front of the Taliban fighter. Many other protestors can be seen holding placards behind her.Several social media users praised the courage shown by the woman in the face of a direct, physical threat.Many said the photo encapsulates the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, where women and other gender minorities stand to fare the worst under a regime that has a...
Posted by

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
Posted by
Fox News

Top Jimmy Carter aide says Biden admin is 'reminiscent of reliving' Carter years

A former top aide to President Jimmy Carter says the Biden administration is "reminiscent of reliving" the tumultuous years in the former president’s administration. Les Francis, who served as the White House deputy chief of staff during the Carter administration, said President Biden seems unable to "catch a break" amid the chaotic, crisis-ridden first year of his term.
Posted by
The Independent

Biden administration allowing Afghan children who arrived in US without a parent to stay with adult they travelled with

The Biden administration is adjusting processing guidance for all Afghan children who arrived in the US without a parent, the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department has said. The US will allow the Afghan children to stay with the adult they travelled with, the guidance issued over the weekend by the agency said.The Health and Human Services Department issued fresh guidance over the weekend that outlined steps to avoid Afghan children being separated from adults who are their caregivers upon arrival to the US.Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson has said last week that “very few Afghan children are...
Posted by

So This Is a Normal Presidency?

Joe Biden was supposed to deliver a return to presidential normalcy, and that may be all he thinks is necessary to satisfy the 81 million voters who elected him. Sooner or later, however, the country will start pining for a return to competency as well, and it’s far from clear that this administration is up to the task.
Posted by
Axios

America's civil war of 2021

J.D. Vance — author of "Hillbilly Elegy" and a candidate for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination in Ohio — urged "mass civil disobedience" to Biden's plan to use federal authority to mandate vaccination for roughly two-third of America workers. "I have a simple message for America's business community," Vance wrote....
Posted by

Biden defends the departure from "forever war", praises airlift

Twenty-four hours later, the last American C-17 cargo aircraft roared off Kabul. Biden vigorously supported his decision to end America’s longest war and pull all U.S. forces out of Afghanistan by an Aug. 31 deadline. Biden stated from the White House that he was not going "to extend this forever...
Posted by
CBS News

Biden stands firm on ending "forever war" in Afghanistan

In his first address to the nation following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Biden called evacuation efforts a success. Politico's White House correspondent Natasha Korecki and The Washington Post's Capitol Hill reporter Rhonda Colvin join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on how the White House is responding to criticism over a number of Americans and allies left behind, and the latest push by Congress to pass legislation to help evacuees returning to the U.S.
Posted by

Taliban Gloats as Last U.S. Flight Leaves Afghanistan, Ending ‘Forever War’

The last U.S. evacuation flight left Kabul’s airport on Monday, officially ending America’s 20-year “forever war” in Afghanistan but leaving hundreds of Americans behind in a country now controlled by the Taliban. “I’m here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission...
Posted by

History As It Happens: Forever war, but no peace movement

This is the first of a three-part podcast series of History As It Happens examining the post-9/11 world for the 20th anniversary of the al Qaeda terrorist attacks. In 1915, one of the most popular songs in America was a somber lament. “I Didn’t Raise My Boy To Be a Soldier” inspired a peace movement of socialists, radicals and civil libertarians in a nation whose residents were deeply skeptical of military intervention.
Posted by

Last U.S. troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's 'forever war'

WASHINGTON — The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.
Posted by

For Biden, ‘forever war’ isn’t over, just entering a new, perilous phase

The withdrawal of the final U.S. troops from Afghanistan on Monday marks the end of the U.S. military’s 20-year mission in Afghanistan. But for President Biden, the end of the “forever war” is more of an inflection point than an actual conclusion. The departure of forces kicks off a new phase of the United States’s entanglement in Afghanistan that could also prove perilous — and no less challenging for American leadership than the previous two decades.
Posted by
NJ.com

Friendly Fire: School vaccine rules, Gottheimer’s gambit, and forever wars

Can Americans still have a sensible and friendly political discussion across the partisan divide? The answer is yes, and we intend to prove it. Julie Roginsky, a Democrat, and Mike DuHaime, a Republican, are consultants who have worked on opposite teams for their entire careers yet have remained friends throughout. Here, they discuss the week’s events Dave D’Alessandro of the Star-Ledger Editorial Board.

