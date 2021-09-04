Ending the Forever War
The rapid fall of Kabul and the collapse of the U.S.-supported Afghanistan government recalls a conversation the late Col. Harry Summers related in his book: On Strategy. He recounted that several years after the fall of South Vietnam, he found himself in a conversation with a North Vietnamese army officer. Summers recalled saying to his one-time opponent, “you know you never beat us on the battlefield.” The Vietnamese officer thought for a moment and replied, “That may be so, but it is also irrelevant.”www.dailyitem.com
