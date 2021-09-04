Finally got to see the Dodgers play at home

It’s a holiday weekend, so I thought I’d take a holiday from all the serious stuff to write a bit about a baseball team I’m sorry I never got to see play — the Brooklyn Dodgers.

I was born in Brooklyn, but too late to ever see them play at Ebbets Field before they moved to Los Angeles.

Even though I’d missed the whole thing, once I got a sense of the storied team’s history, I spent years thinking ill of then-Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley for moving the Dodgers to the west coast and inducing the New York Giants to join him.

(Somehow I’ve never felt a similar ennui for not having seen the Giants at the Polo Grounds.)

Years later, I came to learn it was really more the fault of Robert Moses, who, though never an elected official, managed to turn his New York City administrative positions into a remarkable power base.

Simply put, Moses controlled what got built and where in New York during the 1950s and early 1960s.

Moses did not want the Dodgers to build a stadium in downtown Brooklyn where O’Malley wanted it, so it didn’t get built. That added incentive for O’Malley to head west. Eventually, Moses’ Queens ballpark, Shea Stadium, would be constructed in Flushing to house the New York Mets.

There’s a terrific book by Robert A. Caro titled “The Power Broker” where you can read all about Moses and his role in shaping New York, should you be so inclined.

I’m going about all this because earlier this summer, my wife Mary and me and our two grown sons made a long-anticipated trip to Los Angeles to see two games at Dodger Stadium.

As wistful as I’ve long been about the Dodgers’ move there, this was something I’d long wanted to do. I’ve never had any doubt I would have been a Dodgers fan if they hadn’t moved and they’ve always been my second favorite team.

The Mets, of course, lost both games. Nevertheless, we were excited to be sitting in Dodger Stadium, seeing the lush view of Chavez Ravine past the light blue outfield fence and marveling at how well this stadium, which opened in 1962 and is baseball’s third oldest, has held up.

For me, viewing all the Brooklyn Dodgers memorabilia in the ballpark’s museum, added to the enjoyment. and doing it with our sons — who flew in separately from Newark, New Jersey, and Charlotte, North Carolina, made it very special.

Deciding to make the trip — a make-up for one the pandemic forced us to delay for my 65th birthday — wasn’t easy. Traveling during the pandemic, even as things eased before the current surge, has been nothing to be done lightly, even for fully vaccinated people, as all four of us are.

You’re certainly in no position to social distance on a full flight or at a nearly-full baseball stadium. Ultimately we decided to go, wear our masks and be as careful as we could be. Thankfully, we all returned safe and healthy.

In addition to the Mets, the Dodgers and baseball in general, I’m a big fan of science fiction time travel stories. If I had a chance to travel back in time, I’ve always thought I’d want to go to Ebbets Field with my Dad for a game. But time travel fans know about the dangers of messing with the space-time continuum.

I now have the memory of seeing two Dodgers games in Los Angeles with my wife and two sons. I wouldn’t want a trip in a time machine to mess any of that up.

Email comments to dlyons@dailyitem.com.