Croons and Growls at the Greek Theatre with Future Islands

Whether you’re ready or not, live shows are (generally) back. Although there is ongoing daily uncertainty of how long this pandemic will last, with more and more cancellations creeping up, being back in the thick of it brought a strange mix of comfort and anxiety. Strangely enough, the comfort came from the inane banter of a crowd that just wanna get back into feeling good, and dare I say, normal. Future Islands is just the band to welcome you with open arms and make sure you know that things will be better.