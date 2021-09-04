CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees drop yet another game to Orioles, 4-3

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — These are the games the Yankees should be using to build momentum and breathing room. Facing the worst team in baseball this weekend however, they were no-hit for six innings on Saturday and managed just three hits as they lost to the Orioles, 4-3, at Yankee Stadium.

