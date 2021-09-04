CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Patterson Benero, longtime Denver businesswoman and socialite, dies at 90

By Kieran Nicholson
Denver Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatterson Macdonald Benero, a Denver businesswoman, socialite, journalist and tireless volunteer, died Aug. 17 in Denver. She was 90. A longtime member of the Denver Press Club, she served as president of the Denver Woman’s Press Club in 2001 and 2002. Benero owned a Denver public relations firm, with Judy Gregory, founded in 1960s, and she volunteered at the Denver Art Museum and Historic Denver among other pursuits and causes, over the years.

www.denverpost.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Advertising#Socialite#The Denver Press Club#The Denver Art Museum#Historic Denver#The Press Club#Bryant University#Associates#Liveurban Denver#Denver Magazine#St John Cathedral#Partridge Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Associated Press

Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

The National Nurses Union applauded President Joe Biden’s proposal to require that companies with more than 100 employees vaccinate their work force. The American Federation of Teachers once said vaccine mandates weren’t necessary, but now embraces them. In Oregon, police and firefighter unions are suing to block a mask mandate for state workers.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."

Comments / 0

Community Policy