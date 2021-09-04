Vikings rookie Kellen Mond has been groomed to play quarterback since age 2

If there’s anything I can say for certain as we head into the 2021 season, it’s that this is the year of the rookie quarterback. The quarterbacks of the 2021 draft class are some of the most hyped college prospects we have ever seen. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones were all drafted in the first round, and as of now, all but Fields will be starting for their new teams—or at least play in some capacity—Week 1.