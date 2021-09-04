Vikings rookie Kellen Mond has been groomed to play quarterback since age 2
SAN ANTONIO — In the living room of the Mond family home on the north side of San Antonio, most of the blinds are bent. And they have been that way for two decades. Kellen Mond was 2 years old when his father, Kevin Mond, began teaching him to throw a Nerf football in the house. A few years later, the youngster got a real football. Let’s just say it took time for him to develop accuracy.www.duluthnewstribune.com
