CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old charged with murder in the death of Yvonne Ruzich, 70, who was killed in a carjacking attempt in Chicago’s Hegewisch neighborhood, is being held without bond. Malique Long appeared in court Saturday, where he is being charged as an adult. He was arrested Friday after leaving his home. Police say the 17-year-old and another juvenile walked up to her car and immediately started shooting the 70-year-old as she waited to go into work at a convenience store at Baltimore Food, Deli & Liquor, 13324 S. Baltimore Ave. In a proffer, prosecutors said Ruzich was talking to her stepson, who...