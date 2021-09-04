CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Baylor women’s basketball program removes ‘Lady’ from team name

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCLhE_0bmsktLj00
Name change: The women's basketball program at Baylor, which won the 2019 NCAA title, will no longer be known as the Lady Bears. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WACO, Texas — The women’s basketball team at Baylor University will be known simply as the Bears from now on.

The team, which has been known as the Lady Bears, is dropping the “Lady” from its nickname to align itself with the rest of the school’s athletic programs, KWTX reported.

Other women’s sports teams at Baylor had been called the Bears, and the basketball team followed suit late Friday, the school announced.

“Baylor women’s basketball has solidified itself as one of Baylor’s most remarkable and celebrated programs,” the university said in a statement. “While the use of Lady Bears is still very much a part of the program’s decorated history, in an effort to be more consistent with the current nomenclature of the other 18 Baylor sport programs, the team will now be referred to as simply the Bears.

“This evolution is unique in that it creates consistency among Baylor teams while also highlighting the individual sport and contributions of its athletes and coaches.”

The word “Lady” in sports teams names has been in use since the 1970s, but many programs dropped it during the 1980s, ESPN reported.

The only Big 12 women’s team that still uses “Lady” as part of its nickname is Texas Tech, which goes by Lady Raiders, the sports network reported. Oklahoma State uses Cowgirls for its women’s team nickname; the men’s teams are called the Cowboys.

Baylor’s softball program also dropped “Lady” from its nickname, KCEN reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
40K+
Followers
68K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor University#Espn#Kwtx#Espn Women S Hoops#Texas Tech#Lady Raiders#Oklahoma State#Cowgirls#Cowboys#Kcen#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

Lakers News: Former Laker In ICU Fighting Covid-19

Depending on their age, Laker fans will often remember a core of Magic-Worthy-Kareem, or Shaq-Kobe-Fisher-Fox. Those combinations are probably the most popular. For some older millennials, those two eras skip one era that was really fun to watch. I'm talking about the Van Exel-Jones-Ceballos era. The mid 90's Lakers may have not won a title, but they were an exciting brand of basketball.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
Basketballedglentoday.com

Blockton Joins SIUE Women’s Basketball Staff

"Allazia adds great experience as a former high-level Division I student-athlete and professional athlete," said Smith. Blockton signed with the WNBA's Chicago Sky out of Marquette, where she was a celebrated student-athlete. The 2018 Big East Conference Player of the Year and honorable mention All-American, Blockton scored 2,204 points for Marquette over her four seasons to become the all-time leader in scoring for the Golden Eagles. She averaged 17.4 points per game over her collegiate career, boasting a career-best 34 points against Louisville in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
Collegesvoiceofmotown.com

Conspiracy Theory About WVU Going to the ACC

Morgantown, West Virginia – As first pointed out by John Lowe of WYMT, West Virginia University is the only remaining Big 12 program to not congratulate BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF on the four teams joining the Big 12 Conference. Since Lowe’s message, all of the seven other remaining programs...
College SportsCentral Michigan Life

MAC releases women's basketball conference schedule

The road to another Mid-American Conference title has been set for Central Michigan women's basketball. In the first year of the conference consolidating into one division for men's and women's basketball, the Chippewa women finished second in the conference in 2020-21. CMU finished the regular season with a 13-6 mark in conference play, finishing behind Bowling Green for the regular season title.
Kentucky StatePosted by
On3.com

Kentucky Women’s Basketball Plans to Play with Pace

The offseason for Kentucky Women’s Basketball last year was swamped down by off-court changes. Thankfully, it’s a new year. In her first summer as head coach, Kyra Elzy is already implementing new schemes to build her ideal Wildcat blueprint. Playing with a new pace. There’s no doubt about it; this...
College Sportsnwahomepage.com

Bigger Big 12: BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston on the way

The Big 12 didn’t even wait for Oklahoma and Texas to leave before expanding and the league may not necessarily be done growing after adding BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston. “This was a very clear and relatively easy decision for the eight continuing members of the Big 12,” Texas Tech...
Texas Statechatsports.com

Mike Irwin to Texas Football Fans: “You People Are Morons”

Mike Irwin, the famously grouchy Arkansas sportscaster who has been covering the Hogs since the 1970s, grew up in Lubbock, Texas. So when he discussing his dislike for Texas football, he’s doing it from the perspective of someone who has been in the shadow of Texas sports (from the Longhorns’ viewpoint) for an entire lifetime, either around Texas Tech growing up or around Arkansas as a professional.
College Sportschatsports.com

Baylor men’s basketball ‘Foundation’ elected to Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame

“It always has to start somewhere,” Baylor men’s basketball head coach Scott Drew said. The Baylor basketball program hasn’t always been the national championship-winning powerhouse that students and fans witnessed last year. When coach Drew first arrived at Baylor, the basketball program was struggling. They were decimated by tragedy, player departures, a depleted roster, NCAA restrictions and they didn’t have much support from the community.
College Sports247Sports

UCLA basketball named biggest winner from summer

UCLA fielded one of the nation’s most surprising basketball teams during the 2020-21 season, making it from the First Four to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament -- becoming just the second program to ever do so in the process. The Bruins knocked off No. 1 seed Michigan in...
Middletown, NYsunyorange.edu

Micah Brand Named Head Women's Basketball Coach

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. – SUNY Orange Athletic Director Wayne Smith has tabbed Middletown native Micah Brand, a standout for 10 years in a number of overseas professional leagues, as the Colts new head women’s basketball coach, succeeding the recently retired John Lauro. Brand, who has spent the past two seasons as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy