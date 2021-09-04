7 Movies Like 'Free Guy' to Watch for More Clever Comedy and Inventive World-Building

Although most people first saw The Witch in 2016, the film actually had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival a year earlier in January, 2015, where it was very well received. In between that premiere and its theatrical release, director Robert Eggers was able to begin development on a dream project, a remake of the 1922 vampire horror film Nosferatu (Certified Fresh at 97%), which Werner Herzog previously remade in 1979 (Certified Fresh at 95%). Since then, Eggers has instead directed The Lighthouse (Certified Fresh at 90%) and the upcoming Vikings epic The Northman (4/8/2022), but it’s sounding like his Nosferatu movie might finally start filming soon. Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit, The New Mutants), who first came to prominence as the star of The Witch, revealed this week that she will be reuniting with Eggers for Nosferatu. More immediately, however, Taylor-Joy will be starring in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa (as Charlize Theron’s character), for which she has been learning to do some of her own high-speed stunt driving.