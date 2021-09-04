CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Sweet, Respectful And Wholesome Memes That Restore Faith In Humanity

By ally.memebase
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What with the world apparently doing its best to catch on fire, it's easy to feel down again now and then. Life is full of difficulties and frustrations, and it often seems like the internet only wants to reflect the worst of that. We have more than our fair share of memes out there that are mean, depressing, or simply focus on all the gloomier aspects of being alive and it's understandable if you let that get to you.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#Respectfulmemes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
InternetPosted by
The Independent

‘For the love of God, stop lecturing all of us’: A Facebook group of Karens is pushing back against the stereotype

In recent years, the name “Karen” has become a pejorative term for a white woman who appears entitled or demands that things be done her own way.But a Facebook group with almost 2,000 women named Karen is pushing back against the stigma attached to their name and asking for people to be “nicer” to one another.Karen Feldman, one of the women in the private Facebook group called “Karens United”, told US news network NBC2 that the name’s poor reputation “definitely doesn’t make me feel better” about her name.“Nasty, thoughtless, selfish, you name it. If it’s a bad thing, that’s what...
Public SafetyPleated-Jeans.com

27 Times Vandalism Was Wholesome And Hilarious

Vandalism is bad unless it’s done by clever people. No one wants to see weird dirty thoughts etched into a toilet stall. We would, however, love to see some funny writing on a passive-aggressive note or a silly message covering up a street sign or two. Not all vandals are...
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

Fishing and faith

For those of you who don’t know me, I’ve been writing about fishing for 15 years or so now. I’ve written about my faith as a Christian for closer to 25 years, though not as publicly and not as often. And I rarely mix the two. Faith is a funny thing to talk about. Not funny "ha ha" so much as a peculiar subject to approach sometimes. As a southerner, we’re taught from an early age that it’s impolite to talk about three things: money, religion and politics. So often, we don’t.
Religionartofmanliness.com

Sunday Firesides: Become an Evangelist . . . for Faith in Humanity

Maybe you’re the religious type. Maybe you’re not. Either way, you should consider accepting a special commission: becoming an evangelist . . . for faith in humanity. It is a faith preached not with words, but with deeds. Every time as a restaurant customer you don’t respond to a delay...
Family RelationshipsTODAY.com

See the 23 funniest parents on social media this week

Whether it's a little white lie about the desserts we've hidden away for later or the graceful way we handle those embarrassing things our toddlers say in public, parents are pretty good at dealing with the hurdles our kids throw at us. But even on the most stressful days of...
Mental HealthPleated-Jeans.com

25 Funny Jokes About How People Deal With Social Anxiety

Anxiety is tough to live with, but by far one of the most difficult aspects of it is social interactions. Your brain basically acts as an annoying backseat driver who second-guesses every decision you make and everything you say. Fun!. Meditation, therapy, meds…do what you’ve got to do. Whatever keeps...
Lifestyledwell.com

15 Ultimate Craigslist Scores That’ll Restore Your Faith in the Classifieds

From a $1,000 Nelson Marshmallow Sofa to scrap walnut plank flooring, these fortuitous finds may inspire you to start scrolling. There’s nothing like the rush of finding a hidden gem within the depths of Craigslist, as the following homeowners will attest. Below, you’ll find a sample of the best vintage scores that have graced our pages—and a peek at how designers have integrated them into the mix.
AnimalsMarietta Daily Journal

It Took Years To Get This Feral Dog Inside A House | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Woman spends years getting a feral dog to come inside her house — now she asks for snuggles and dances for her breakfast ❤️. Keep up with Mollybear on Instagram: http://thedo.do/ryangraney. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter:...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

The 'Good Soup' Meme Explained

Every single time we've caught onto the latest TikTok sensation or trend, made our video contribution, and returned to scrolling through the endless feed of informative, comedic, entertaining content, there's a brand new joke that flies right over our heads. It happened today when we suddenly ended up on "good soup" tok, which has nothing to do with the last viral soup TikTok.
Family Relationshipsparentherald.com

Heartbroken Childless Couple Return Adopted Daughter as Birth Parents Changed Minds

A childless couple from Virginia was left heartbroken after they were forced to return their adopted daughter to her biological parents because they changed their minds. Chris and Sarah Howell have been having a hard time conceiving a baby, so they turned to adoption to fulfill their dreams of having a family. Sarah relayed that they were thrilled to be matched with a newborn and enjoyed their new baby for five days when an unexpected call broke her heart.
KidsPosted by
Amomama

Mom Gets Angry Letter from Her Seven-Year-Old Daughter for Interrupting Her TV Time

No one likes to be disturbed when watching their favorite TV show, which was the reason a little girl gave her mom a piece of her mind after she was asked to turn the TV off. Kids love to have fun all the time, and sometimes, they could permit a little distraction here and there but not when their favorite show is shown on TV. The story of a little girl's response to her "disturbing mom" has set social media users rolling with laughter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy