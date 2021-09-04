CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Mark Stoops may have chickened out of his banana bet, but he found a quarterback

By Cincinnati.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON – Call Mark Stoops a chicken if you want, but call him a chicken with a quarterback. After telling the SEC Network broadcast crew he would eat a banana, peel and all, like Kentucky quarterback Will Levis did in his now famous TikTok video if Levis threw for 400 yards in the Wildcats’ 2021 season opener versus Louisiana Monroe, Stoops pulled his quarterback early in the fourth quarter when he was just 33 yards short of the 400-yard plateau.

