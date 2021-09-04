CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former players react to Kentucky's new offense

By Kentucky Sports Radio
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fans weren’t the only people encouraged by Kentucky Football’s new-look offense; many of Mark Stoops’ former players tuned in or attended the game, and there seems to be some jealousy over this new Liam Coen offense. NFL rookie Quinton Bohanna, an All-SEC defensive lineman in 2020, wonders where Liam...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citrus Bowl#American Football#Kentucky Football#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

Lakers News: Former Laker In ICU Fighting Covid-19

Depending on their age, Laker fans will often remember a core of Magic-Worthy-Kareem, or Shaq-Kobe-Fisher-Fox. Those combinations are probably the most popular. For some older millennials, those two eras skip one era that was really fun to watch. I'm talking about the Van Exel-Jones-Ceballos era. The mid 90's Lakers may have not won a title, but they were an exciting brand of basketball.
College SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

ESPN Reporter Todd McShay Announces He's Stepping Away After Sideline Report Raised Concern On Social Media

ESPN has introduced a number of prime talents over the years that have become staples of the sports network. And as a result, many have endeared themselves to audiences. Todd McShay is one of those personalities, as the TV analyst has become a trusted source when it comes to the network’s football coverage. Unfortunately, one of McShay’s recent sideline reports left viewers somewhat concerned about his personal health. Now, he’s announced that he’ll be stepping away from work for a while.
NFLFanSided

LSU Football: Paul Finebaum comments on Ed Orgeron ‘hot seat’ chatter

Is LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron on the hot seat entering the 2021 season?. That seems like a ludicrous question to ask after the Tigers won the national championship in dominating fashion in 2019. But there are at least a few national media outlets who feel like Orgeron’s seat...
NFLFanSided

If Ed Orgeron is fired, here are 5 realistic options LSU could hire to replace him

With Ed Orgeron moving toward the hottest of hot seats, if he’s not there already, here are five candidates to replace him as the head coach at LSU. Heading into last Saturday night’s game UCLA became a trendy pick at least cover the spread, if not outright beat, LSU. Alas, the 2019 national champs went home with a 38-27 loss. They didn’t look they could win the Pac-12, let alone compete in the SEC. Speculation about the status of head coach Ed Orgeron had some steam before the game, and it’s surely not going away.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Fordham Player’s Insane Stat

Fordham was simply outmatched by Nebraska on Saturday afternoon, but senior linebacker Ryan Greenhagen had a performance that he’ll never forget. Greenhagen was so active against the Cornhuskers that he finished the game with 30 tackles, tying an FCS record that was originally set by Josh Cain of Chattanooga in 2001.
Kentucky Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Kentucky QB Terry Wilson delivers huge performance in New Mexico win

They used to call him Touchdown Terry Wilson in Lexington, and the former Kentucky quarterback showed off some serious wheels in the season-opening win for New Mexico. Wilson, who was named the starter for New Mexico early in fall camp, finished 21-of-27 for 179 yards and 3 touchdown passes in the Lobos’ 27-17 season-opening win over Houston Baptist. Those 3 TDs matched his career high at Kentucky.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Kicking Woes vs. Buccaneers

Throughout the Dallas Cowboys’ two-point loss to the Buccaneers last night, veteran place kicker Greg Zuerlein missed three kicks. Early in the game, the former All-Pro kicker shanked a 31-yard field goal well left. Then, after the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the night, he clanked an extra point of the left goal post.
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
Georgia StateAOL Corp

Dabo Swinney Reveals Where He’d Rank Georgia In Top 25

Dabo Swinney drew a lot of criticism for his top 25 ranking of Ohio State heading into the College Football Playoff last year. Clemson’s head coach had the Buckeyes ranked No. 11 in the country heading into their College Football Playoff matchup. “I would say I’m glad he’s not (on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy