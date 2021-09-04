Tekonsha succumbs to St. Patrick pressure in 8-man football battle
PORTLAND, MI. — The Tekonsha Indians made the long trip north to face off with Portland St. Patrick in a key early season 8-man football test for both teams. Tekonsha struggled with the St. Patrick pressure all night as the Indians offensive line was in a constant flux throughout the night. Portland took advantage of a number of sacks and their intense pressure to pull away from the Indians, with Portland St. Patrick rolling past Tekonsha by the score of 49-14.www.thedailyreporter.com
