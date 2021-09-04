Oprah, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and many more celebrate Beyoncé's 40th birthday
All hailed the Queen on Saturday, as the entertainment industry came out in droves online to wish Beyoncé a happy 40th birthday. Harper's Bazaar released a star-studded video celebrating the musician (who graced the magazine's September cover), featuring Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Laverne Cox, Reese Witherspoon, Issa Rae, Maya Rudolph, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, and many, many more. In addition to birthday wishes, many of the stars shared messages of thanks to Beyoncé for her cultural impact and positive influence over the course of her career.ew.com
