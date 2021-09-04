CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oprah, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and many more celebrate Beyoncé's 40th birthday

By Tyler Aquilina
EW.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll hailed the Queen on Saturday, as the entertainment industry came out in droves online to wish Beyoncé a happy 40th birthday. Harper's Bazaar released a star-studded video celebrating the musician (who graced the magazine's September cover), featuring Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Laverne Cox, Reese Witherspoon, Issa Rae, Maya Rudolph, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, and many, many more. In addition to birthday wishes, many of the stars shared messages of thanks to Beyoncé for her cultural impact and positive influence over the course of her career.

