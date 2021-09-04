Three takeaways from Kentucky football’s win over Louisiana Monroe

In addition to my column, three takeaways from Kentucky football’s season-opening 45-10 win over Louisiana Monroe on Saturday:. It really is a thing of beauty the way the strong-armed Penn State transfer can spin a spiral on long passes. It was easy to see the new quarterback’s arm talent early last month at the team’s open practice on Fan Day. We in the media could see it during the open practice just after Levis was named the team’s starter.