Business owners and marketers around the globe know that YouTube is one of the best places to connect with their target audience. YouTube is the 2nd largest website of all time and sees an impressive 2 billion visitors every month. You get a video view every time someone clicks on your content and watches for at least 30 seconds. Likes on your videos are a little more straightforward. A user can like your upload by clicking the thumbs-up button below your YouTube videos. The easiest way to put your value proposition on display through YouTube is through your content.