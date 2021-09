Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Usher, and Julianne Hough are under fire after it was revealed they would be co-hosting CBS’s new Global Citizen competition series The Activist.According to Deadline, the five-week reality series is set to feature six activists working together with Hough, Chopra and Usher to bring meaningful change to one of three causes: environment, education, and health. The success of their efforts will be measured using host input, social metrics, and online engagement.The description of the show has been met with heavy criticism, however.Best-selling author Trung Lê Capecchi-Nguyá» n wrote on Twitter: “This premise is so gross and cynical...