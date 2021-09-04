CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willard Scott, Longtime 'Today' Weatherman, Dead at 87

By Daniel Kreps
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillard Scott, the former longtime weatherman for NBC’s Today show, has died at the age of 87. Al Roker, who succeeded Scott on the daily morning show, announced Scott’s death on Instagram Saturday. No cause of death was provided. More from Rolling Stone. “We lost a beloved member of our...

