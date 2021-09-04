CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Daniels runs for 3 TDs in Air Force's season-opening victory

By Doug Bonjour
Connecticut Post
 6 days ago

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Haazig Daniels ran for three touchdowns and Air Force beat Lafayette 35-14 on Saturday. Daniels' third TD run, a 19-yarder with just over six minutes left, gave the Falcons their first score of the second half and ensured their 15th straight season-opening victory and their 25th win without a loss against FCS opponents.

Aerospace & DefenseGazette

Air Force vs. Lafayette | Subplots we'll watch in the Falcons' season opener

Air Force’s run-heavy offense has been even heavier than usual on the running in recent openers, which have generally resulted in Falcons’ blowout victories. In their past two openers against Football Championship Subdivision programs (2019 vs. Colgate and ‘18 vs. Stony Brook) the Falcons completed just three passes for 70 yards as they rushed for 756 yards. It wasn’t always like that, though, as in 2017 and ’16 they combined for 393 passing yards in the openers. Generally speaking, Air Force will run all day if they don’t need to do anything. This was true even in last year’s opener against Navy, when they threw for 41 but ran for 369. With Navy awaiting in Game 2 this year, don’t be surprised if Air Force keeps the approach as conservative as possible on Saturday and keep an unknown aura around some of the new pieces in the passing game like receivers David Cormier and Micah Davis.
Lafayette, COGazette

Air Force controls football opener against Lafayette

Lafayette may have done Air Force a favor by mounting some stiff second-half resistance Saturday. The Falcons still won 35-14, avoiding one of the rash of upsets that plagued their Mountain West brethren on this opening weekend, but they were also forced to keep their starters on the field for all but the final minutes.
