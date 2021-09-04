Week ending Sept. 11: 1 inmate sentenced in McLean County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections

There was one inmate sentenced to jail in McLean County that will be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 11. According to The Institute for Illinois’ Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated person. In a study by Prison Policy Initiative, Illinois’ incarceration rate was at 564 per 100,000, higher than every industrialized country, except the United States. When compared with its surrounding states, Illinois was the lowest. Kentucky and Missouri have rates over 850 per 100,000.