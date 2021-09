Black mustard (Brassica nigra) is one of the oldest and most useful spices and herbs known to humanity. Its young leaves are used as salad greens, its mature leaves are eaten boiled or sauteed, and its seeds are, of course, the source for the tart condiment that bears its name. This beautiful herb native to North Africa and Eurasia is so loved that it has spread worldwide. Both commercial and residential growers have planted it widely, leading to its introduction into local ecosystems.