LAWRENCE — A new era of Kansas football is set to kick off next week. There may be a lot of talk surrounding the uncertain future of the Big 12 Conference, considering programs and conferences are continuing to analyze the landscape of collegiate athletics after Oklahoma and Texas decided to join the Southeastern Conference. There may be the Pac-12 Conference’s announcement about not pursuing expansion “at this time,” on top of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reporting Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod is on a Big-12 sub-committee that’s exploring expansion.