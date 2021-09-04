CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Festivities Continue Ahead Of Sunday’s Orange Blossom Classic

By Bobeth Yates
Posted by 
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ROHYF_0bmsg0BX00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Orange Blossom Classic is officially here after a 43-year hiatus in what is considered the pinnacle of historic Black college football matchups.

Florida A&M and Jackson State University will face off for the official comeback of the once renowned event.

“I’m really happy it’s coming back honestly, just bring the people together it brings a culture together. It’s really the time especially since the pandemic,” said Dominique Lasseur.

The four-day event included multiple festivities. Thursday, a golf tournament, Friday, a career fair. Saturday started off with a parade and then the pregame concert. Sunday, the big football match-up, as FAMU debuted in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and Jackson State fans say they are ready to show them what being in the SWAC is all about

“The opportunity to bring my team to Miami and let them see what it’s about as FAMU is just now joining the SWAC, so it’s great. The first game head-to-head completion,” said Veronica Simmons.

But despite the camaraderie, Oliver Gilbert the vice-chair of Miami-Dade board of county commissioners says the event has a bigger purpose of community involvement and connecting with the younger generation

“Some of our older folks, who are like, ‘hey, I remember this’ and especially since we actually get to show it to kids. Now, we get to show it to a generation who didn’t know that Orange possum was and they understand it’s a grandeur of HBCUs football and how it’s not just a game how what we do is not just.”

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange Blossom#College Football#Jackson State University#Cbsmiami#Florida A M#Famu#Swac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Jackson, MSWJTV.com

Jackson State couple gets engaged at the Orange Blossom Classic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A couple of Jackson State lovebirds experienced a special moment in Miami at the Orange Blossom Classic this weekend. Karmeen Powell-Childress and Jamarius Mabry met at JSU. While cheering on their beloved Alma Mater against Florida A&M, Jamarius proposed during halftime. Mabry said he knew he...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Orange Blossom Classic Returning To South Florida With Community Events Leading Up To Big Game

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Orange Blossom Classic returns to South Florida Labor Day weekend with community events leading up to the big game. The Orange Blossom Classic dates back to 1933 but it didn’t become an annual event in Miami until 1947. The classic was last held in 1978. The football game has always been historic, but this year the classic is positioned to attract thousands of fans, alumni, school members and family members from surrounding areas and across the globe.  The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau projects the return of the classic will result in major economic benefits to the area over Labor Day weekend. Community events are...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

‘Celebration Of Blackness’: Orange Blossom Classic This Weekend At Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – This weekend’s Orange Blossom Classic is more than just a football game for many alumni and students in historically Black colleges. It’s a family reunion. After a 43 year absence, the celebrations surrounding football between historically Black schools are being revitalized around Sunday’s game between Florida A&M University and Jackson State at the Hard Rock Stadium. There will be concerts, a parade, a job fair, pool parties, cookouts galore, spades games in the parking lot and a battle of the school bands. The weekend festivities also provide opportunities to raise money for the historically Black schools. “It’s a celebration of Blackness...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

2021 Orange Blossom Classic’s Battle Of The Bands Canceled Due To Inclement Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Orange Blossom Classic Battle of the Bands was set to be a major high of the football season, but then came this announcement: “The event has been canceled for the night due to the inclement weather,” said an organizer over the loudspeaker. The thousands who packed the stands for the Battle of the Bands between Florida A&M and Jackson State University did not get the show they were promised. “It’s sad and it really not raining. A few little drizzles, we saw a few little flashes it’s really not raining,” said Queen Woods a former band member who...
Miami, FLMiami Herald

The 44 Percent: Orange Blossom Classic, eviction moratorium ends & Hurricane Ida

There’s something refreshing about the Orange Blossom Classic’s return to South Florida. No, it’s not because this will be Miami’s first OBC in more than 40 years. No, it’s not because the iconic Deion Sanders will be coaching. And no, it’s not because this will be Florida A&M’s first season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
NFLmiamitimesonline.com

Epic rivalry breathes life into Orange Blossom Classic

The Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) returned on Sunday after a 43-year hiatus, not including a few failed comebacks. In addition to the fanfare of the revitalized classic, this was the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) debut of the Florida A&M University Rattlers (FAMU) coached by Willie Simmons. The team’s first opponent was the Jackson State University Tigers (JSU), led by head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
East Orange, NJessexnewsdaily.com

East Orange Campus football seeks to continue success

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Under head coach Rae Oliver, the East Orange Campus High School football team has produced a winning season in each of his four seasons at the helm, including state playoff appearances in the first three years. The state playoffs were not held last year due to the pandemic.
College SportsPosted by
Daily Herald

No. 22 Miami looks to rebound against Appalachian State

Appalachian State (1-0) vs. No. 22 Miami (0-1), Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT (ESPNU). Line: Miami by 8 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Miami leads 1-0. Miami needs a win to stay in the AP Top 25 and avoid its second 0-2 start in the last 43 seasons; the Hurricanes also opened 0-2 in 2019. For Appalachian State, it's a chance to beat a ranked FBS team for the first time since that unforgettable win over Michigan in 2007; the Mountaineers are 0-9 in these chances since that day in the Big House.

Comments / 0

Community Policy