Florida State

Florida teen advocates for vaccine after spending 11 days on ventilator with COVID

CNN — A Florida teen spent 11 days on a ventilator after she contracted Covid-19 – Now she has a message for her peers.

“My message technically is: If you’re eligible to get the vaccine, please do,” Paulina Velasquez told CNN from her home in Coral Gables in Broward County, Florida.

“I plan on getting vaccinated as soon as my doctor lets us know when I can.”

Fifteen-year-old Paulina planned to get vaccinated earlier this summer but then she got a runny nose and headaches. She lost her sense of taste and smell. Breathing became hard.

Not even a week later, the healthy high schooler was in a Fort Lauderdale ER, struggling to breathe.

Because her oxygen levels were so low, her doctors put her on a ventilator right away.

“That was the scariest moment when they told me because I didn’t know what to expect,” Agnes Velasquez said.

At first, the mother didn’t want her daughter on a ventilator but she was told Paulina’s condition could get worse. So she said, “just do what you can do to save my daughter’s life.”

Paulina also had pneumonia and was put in a medically induced coma.

Her mom made the decision to stay in her daughter’s room, where she was told she must stay quarantined.

“Things could have gone bad quickly, but she recovered because she’s one young, healthy child. That, I think that was in favor of her recovering,” Dr. Venu Devabhaktuni, the medical director for Broward Health’s pediatric ICU said.

After almost a month, Paulina was well enough to go home. She is still working on physical therapy to get her strength back but she is now able to walk on her own.

Paulina said she is improving every day and she wants others to avoid a similar experience.

“It is a very serious virus. This virus does not pick and choose who to infect,” she said, her words aimed at the unvaccinated. “It could hit you as hard as it hit me. And I don’t want anybody to go through what I went through.”

Doctors say when Paulina is strong enough she can get vaccinated.

