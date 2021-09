The Phoenix came up 46-yards short of a win after a missed field goal with eight seconds remaining, falling to the Terriers 22-24 on Sept. 4, 2021. The full football atmosphere of tailgating and fans in the stands was back at Rhodes Stadium celebrating the inaugural game of the 2021 season and the 20th anniversary of the stadium's opening. The fans roared when the theme of T.I.’s iconic “Bring Em Out” played as the Phoenix made their way onto the field.