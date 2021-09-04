CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acosta calls out GOP figures sounding alarm on Afghan refugees

Chicot County News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Jim Acosta looks at how some right-wing media voices and politicians are expressing concern over the possibility of Afghan refugees bringing extremist ideas to the country, but ignoring the extremist ideas within their own party.

