Designed by LaVerne Lantz, This Wisconsin Home Built Into the Landscape Sold Quickly

Welcome to LAKE PARADISE! This fully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with view for miles is the perfect lake retreat! Walk-in level with no stairs to enter the unit has a lovely patio entry fully decorated that is a wonderful place to gather! Building 6 offers the most peaceful and private setting in the complex! The moment you enter the unit you will begin to relax as you take in the AMAZING VIEWS of main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks. Updates include, wood-look tile floors, white cabinets, kitchen with island and new counter tops, stainless appliances. Bathrooms have been updated, master has walk-in shower with glass door, updated sinks, vanities, fixtures the list goes on!! Bay Point Village is a desirable community with two pools, lush grounds, pet and family friendly setting and they do allow rentals. 10x24 boat slip is included with hoist to complete this package!
