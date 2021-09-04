AG Rokita: Biden’s unlawful ‘antidiscrimination’ policies threaten individual rights, women’s sports

Biden has a choice to make: Does he want to establish his legacy as a president who fought for voting rights, or not?. In order to be remembered as a president who fought for voting rights, Biden must do more than ask the Senate to pass voting rights legislation. He knows as well, as we do, that bills like the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act won’t make it through the Senate unless we abolish or reform the filibuster to not be able to be used when debating our fundamental right to vote!