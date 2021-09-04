CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

AG Rokita: Biden’s unlawful ‘antidiscrimination’ policies threaten individual rights, women’s sports

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 8 days ago

On Monday, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a multistate lawsuit against the Biden administration to stop the enforcement of new, expansive and unlawful interpretations of federal antidiscrimination laws. Federal guidance issued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the U.S. Department of Education purports to resolve highly controversial...

readthereporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Individual Rights#American#The Supreme Court#Eeoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Is the President’s Vaxx Mandate Illegal? Here’s What a Top Louisiana Lawyer Says

Attorney Jimmy Faircloth talks about the legal ramifications of President Biden's vaccination mandate speech and the legal challenges that are obviously coming. "There's a long way between making a political announcement and actually affecting laws," says Faircloth, talking about the inevitable court fight over the mandate, "(Biden) has made a statement that has created a lot of tension and it certainly will cause litigation, but there is no rule. he has asked for a recommendation so they can create guidance for implementation of emergency rule.
U.S. PoliticsLaredo Morning Times

Republican governors threaten to sue over Biden's sweeping vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON - Republican leaders are blasting President Joe Biden's sweeping new coronavirus vaccine mandates for businesses and federal workers, decrying them as unconstitutional infringements on personal liberties and promising to sue. Biden took not-so-thinly veiled swipes at Republican politicians in his address on Thursday outlining his plan to mandate inoculation...
LawPosted by
Shore News Network

Attorney General Wilson sues Biden Administration to stop enforcement of guidance that threatens women’s sports and student and employee privacy

Lawsuit defends states from federal regulatory overreach and the unlawful interpretation of antidiscrimination laws. (COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Attorney General Alan Wilson, along with 19 other states led by Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, filed a lawsuit in the Eastern District of Tennessee today. The complaint seeks to stop the Biden Administration from enforcing new, expansive, and unlawful interpretations of federal antidiscrimination laws.
PharmaceuticalsWXIA 11 Alive

Georgia AG says opposing Biden vaccine policy not about opposing vaccinations

ATLANTA — Georgia's attorney general asserted Friday that the burgeoning legal and political effort among Republican state officials to oppose President Biden's new workplace vaccine policy was not about opposing vaccinations, but about opposing an overreach of constitutional authority. Attorney General Chris Carr told 11Alive's Joe Ripley that the president...
Texas StatePosted by
WOKV

EXPLAINER: Biden administration takes on Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The Biden administration is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted "in open defiance of the Constitution" and asking a judge to quickly declare the law invalid. The case filed Thursday by the Department of Justice is almost certainly destined to reach the Supreme Court, perhaps within a matter of weeks.
HealthSouth Bend Tribune

Gov. Eric Holcomb, AG Todd Rokita slam Biden for vaccine mandate

Republican elected officials from Indiana are slamming President Joe Biden’s decision to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing for private sector employees, calling the actions “authoritarian.”. Gov. Eric Holcomb emphasized his support for vaccines, but argued it's not the state or federal government's role to mandate them. "The announcement from President...
Pharmaceuticalskoamnewsnow.com

Oklahoma AG comments on Biden’s vaccine rules

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Attorney General John O’Connor today released the following statement after President Joe Biden announced new, imposing vaccine rules on health care workers, private companies and federal workers. “We respect the right of Oklahoma businesses and individuals to make healthcare decisions for themselves and their families. My...
Presidential ElectionDaily Hampshire Gazette

Penelope Kerantzas: Biden’s choice on voting rights

Biden has a choice to make: Does he want to establish his legacy as a president who fought for voting rights, or not?. In order to be remembered as a president who fought for voting rights, Biden must do more than ask the Senate to pass voting rights legislation. He knows as well, as we do, that bills like the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act won’t make it through the Senate unless we abolish or reform the filibuster to not be able to be used when debating our fundamental right to vote!
Texas StateWashington Times

Biden blasts Texas abortion restriction, vows to defend women’s rights

President Biden said Wednesday his administration is “deeply committed” to protecting a woman’s access to abortion and “will protect and defend that right,” as a law in Texas banning abortions after six weeks went into effect. Abortion providers have asked the Supreme Court to halt the law, but as of...
Presidential Electionwbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita takes further action to stop Biden administration’s dangerous immigration policy

INDIANA – As part of a 16-state coalition, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is taking new steps to stop the Biden administration’s so-called “interim guidance” on “civil immigration enforcement and removal priorities.” The Biden policy drastically and intentionally curtails the enforcement of immigration laws. “Everyday Americans pay a steep price...
U.S. Politicsks.gov

AG Derek Schmidt: Biden administration deportation moratorium is unlawful

TOPEKA – (September 1, 2021) – The Biden administration’s decision to institute a 100-day moratorium on deportations violates federal law and should be struck down, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt told a federal appeals court. Schmidt yesterday joined 15 other state attorneys general in filing an amicus brief with the...
Helena, MTNBCMontana

State AG promises court challenge of federal vaccine mandate

HELENA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has promised to fight the new federal vaccine mandate in court. The Republican said on Friday that once the full guidelines for the mandate are released, he will file a lawsuit to strike it down. President Joe Biden announced Thursday the vaccine...
LawWOWO News

Rokita to seek legal action against President’s vaccine order

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said Thursday that he is looking into possible legal action against new mandates announced by President Biden. “My team and I, along with other like-minded attorneys general, are reviewing all legal action on how to stand against these authoritarian actions by the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy