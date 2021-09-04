CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Air Quality Alert issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Boulder; Broomfield; Denver; Douglas; Jefferson; Larimer; Weld OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT FROM 400 PM SATURDAY UNTIL 400 PM SUNDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Ozone Action Day Alert. WHERE...Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties WHEN...400 PM Saturday September 04 to 400 PM Sunday September 05 IMPACTS...Ozone Action Day Alert is now in effect for the seven- county Denver- Boulder metropolitan area. Requests to limit driving of non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 PM Sunday, September 5, 2021. Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category on Saturday and Sunday. The highest concentrations of ozone are most likely in the southern and western portions of the Denver Metro area, and northward along the Front Range and lower foothills through western portions of Boulder, Longmont, and Fort Collins. For areas included in this advisory that are not expected to exceed the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) air quality designation, we request that activities, such as driving non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel), be reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality. Additional air pollution in this region may directly worsen air quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx HEALTH INFORMATION...Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

alerts.weather.gov

