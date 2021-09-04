Naomi Osaka Just Announced That She's Taking a Break From Tennis 'For a While'

Naomi Osaka has just announced that she's taking a break from playing tennis for a while. On Friday, September 4, the 23-year-old Japanese tennis player ended her run at the 2021 U.S. Open with a loss against 18-year-old Canadian player Leylah Fernandez. During a post-match interview, Osaka apologized for slamming her racquet during the match. "I was telling myself to be calm, but I feel like maybe there was a boiling point," she told reporters, per People. "Normally, I like challenges. But recently, I feel very anxious when things don't go my way."