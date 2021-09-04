National coalition of high school leaders back carbon dividends plan
Carmel H.S. Student Body President joins 700+ student leaders from all 50 states to urge Congress to act on bipartisan climate solution. High school student leaders across the country are joining forces to launch High Schoolers for Carbon Dividends (HS4CD). Co-founded by more than 700 student leaders from all 50 states, the coalition includes national winners of debate, science, and economics champions, Scripps National Spelling Bee champions, student government presidents, and many more.readthereporter.com
Comments / 1