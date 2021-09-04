CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaway Timber Harvesting recognized by Timber Harvesting and Forest Operations magazine

By BOB BECKSTEAD bbeckstead@wdt.net
MASSENA — Massena’s Seaway Timber Harvesting has been named Timber Harvesting Logging Business of the Year for 2021 by Timber Harvesting and Forest Operations magazine, the first time the honor has been bestowed on a New York company.

“The Curran family joins a long list of logging families throughout the country who’ve won this award while remaining humble and remembering where they came from — and who helped them get there,” Senior Associate Editor Jessica Johnson wrote to introduce readers to the latest honorees.

She said, when the committee meets to discuss the Business of the Year, “the conversation defaults to their business acumen.”

“And for this year’s winner, their business acumen is one of the brightest and strongest we’ve seen in many years,” she said.

Patrick Curran and his brothers, Lee and Tim, started the family logging business in Massena in 1976, followed by the establishment of Curran Logging, Inc. in 1984.

“We built the business supplying paper companies. Seaway Timber Harvesting was created in 1990. We’ve been in the timber business long before that. We’ve diversified over the last few years, and we’re doing quite a bit in the sand and gravel operations,” Mr. Curran said.

Products include crusher run, stone, sand, topsoil, wood chips, logs and cedar mulch, and services include clear cutting, selecting cutting, road building, stump grinding/removal. They also supply parts for heavy equipment, trucks and trailers, and hydraulic hoses.

COVID has slowed companies down, but Seaway Timber Harvesting keeps rolling. The company has 80 employees and Mr. Curran said they are the reason the company is so successful.

“It only goes as long as everybody works to keep it going. You can’t coast at all in any business today. In any business it always looks better from the outside looking in. From the inside looking out, you know you’ve always got a lot of work ahead of you every day,” he said.

Mr. Curran said the magazine’s honor was unexpected.

“I had no idea at all. A couple of months ago, we were contacted and told that we were named Logger of the Year. I was very surprised, very happy, very delighted that we were recognized like this,” he said.

Someone had submitted the company for recognition by the magazine.

“Apparently they had dozens of applications. They ended up picking Seaway Timber Harvesting,” Mr. Curran said.

It was an honor he said they weren’t looking for.

“We would never try to go after that. We just try to do the best work we can,” he said.

