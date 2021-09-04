Flood Advisory issued for Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Target Area: Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico Northeastern Chaves County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 411 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Elida, Dora, Kenna, Arch and Rogers. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.