It wasn’t much of a game at all today in Chestnut Hill, as the BC offense put on a clinic for the Colgate Raiders and the BC defense didn’t let up much themselves either. If you were on time to the game, you would’ve seen a very quick 7-play opening drive that put BC up early 7-0, courtesy of 2 big plays from Zay Flowers and a punch-in TD from Travis Levy. Colgate managed a first down on their next drive, but then were quickly forced out and punted away.