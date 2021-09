NEW YORK — The Mets chipped away at the Marlins’ lead and delivered a sweep of the Fish to cap a chaotic homestand on a high note. Even by the Mets’ standards, the off-field distractions were in a surplus during their nine-game homestand against the Giants, Nationals and Marlins, ranging from controversy over thumbs to the acting GM being arrested for drunk driving. Despite it all — Noah Syndergaard testing positive for COVID-19, forced apologies from Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor, and a front office in deep disarray — the Mets showed up to play against the two worst teams in their mediocre division.