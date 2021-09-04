CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Canadiens not matching Hurricanes' $6.1M offer sheet to Jesperi Kotkaniemi

By Erin Walsh
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVDEs_0bmsc5SK00
Jesperi Kotkaniemi was coming off a three-year, entry-level contract that paid him $925,000 per season and was a restricted free agent. Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is now officially a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced Saturday that the Montreal will not match Carolina's $6.1 million offer sheet to the young forward.

"Carolina has used a tool available to them in the collective bargaining agreement and we accept that decision," Bergevin said in a statement.

The Canadiens had one week to either match the offer or take a pass. Montreal will receive a first- and third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft as compensation.

Kotkaniemi was coming off a three-year, entry-level contract that paid him $925,000 per season and was a restricted free agent.

The offer sheet from Carolina was partially payback for the five-year, $42 million offer sheet Bergevin made to Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho two years ago. Kotkaniemi's new contract with the Hurricanes includes a $20 signing bonus, which is Aho's number.

The Canadiens drafted Kotkaniemi third overall in 2018. In 171 games for the franchise, the 21-year-old tallied 22 goals and 40 assists for 62 points.

The native of Finland will likely make his highly anticipated Carolina debut on opening night of the 2021-22 season against the New York Islanders on Oct. 14. The Hurricanes play the Canadiens for the first time on Oct. 21, the first of three meetings between the teams.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

20K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Bergevin
Person
Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Person
Sebastian Aho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#The New York Islanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLYardbarker

Ontario Reign: Previewing Austin Strand’s 2021-22 Season

24-year-old Calgary native Austin Strand will look to separate himself from the pack on the right side of the LA Kings defensive depth chart. Next up in our Ontario Reign player previews is someone who played 13 games last season in the NHL: right-shot defenseman Austin Strand. The 24-year-old signed...
NHLYardbarker

These two legends should be locks for the 2021-2022 Flyers HOF

Every nominee for the 2021-2022 Philadelphia Flyers Hall of Fame has a case to be inducted. Our own, Brooke Destra, put it as eloquently:. “Truthfully, each individual case calls for a matter of ‘when’ they should be inducted, rather than ‘if.'” Brooke Destra; 9/8/21. Accurately assessed is that statement. Nominees...
NHLYardbarker

Flyers’ Prospect Spotlight: Ronnie Attard

Ronnie Attard is one of the Philadelphia Flyers’ most intriguing prospects. He has been a notable player to watch for the last two seasons for Western Michigan University’s Broncos. Unfortunately, due to the collegiate schedule, Attard and several other NCAA prospects were unable to attend the Flyers’ recent development camp in Voorhees.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Islanders, Maple Leafs, Senators, Hurricanes…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Luke Fox of Sportsnet took a look at some of the more interesting names still available on the free agent market. He offers updates on a handful of players and provides the latest information he has about their respective statuses. Meanwhile, there is some news regarding the Toronto Maple Leafs training camp, the Ottawa Senators extending their GM, and Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon talks about the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet.
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders still in the mix for St Louis Blues Vladimir Tarasenko (Rumor)

Mar 25, 2021; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) looks on in the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports. With deals apparently agreed to between the New York Islanders and a slew of their...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Free Agent Profile: Devan Dubnyk

Here is a snapshot of the free agent market at the goalie position: Tuukka Rask, who is committed to the Boston Bruins, Devan Dubnyk, Curtis McElhinney, who is older, played less, and performed worse than Dubnyk last season, Cory Schneider, who is also older than Dubnyk and didn’t play an NHL game last season, and a scattering of young goalies that did not receive qualifying offers and have a handful of NHL appearance between them. In short, the UFA goalie market is essentially just Dubnyk.
NHLchatsports.com

2021 Montreal Canadiens Top 25 Under 25: #15 Logan Mailloux

It was obvious to anyone who had looked at the Montreal Canadiens’ depth chart once the Stanley Cup Playoffs concluded that the area in most need of attention was right defence. One of the biggest news stories heading into the 2021 NHL Draft was the potential career-ending injury for Shea Weber, and that really shone a light on what the NHL options were: Jeff Petry solidly at the top, then an off-side Alexander Romanov and Josh Brook, who is still developing at the AHL level. That position was going to get addressed in free agency, but there needed to be longer-term solutions than those stop-gap efforts.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs Should Trade Mikheyev and Offer PTOs

The Toronto Maple Leafs would be wise to trade Ilya Mikheyev as soon as possible. Toronto is overflowing with forwards, the team has no shortage of speedy wingers, and they need help in other areas. Also, he was not very good very last season. The money saved on his contract would go along with offering PTOs.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL News: Cholowski, Virtanen, Gardiner, Dorion and MacLean

David Pagnotta: The Seattle Kraken have signed RFA defenseman Dennis Cholowski to a one-year, two-way contract worth $900,000 in the NHL. TSN: Jake Virtanen has signed a one-year deal with Spartak Moscow of the KHL. The 25-year old was bought out by the Vancouver Canucks back in July. Sara Civ:...
NHLmarkerzone.com

ARTEM ANISIMOV SIGNS PTO IN HOPES OF CONTINUING NHL CAREER

Artem Anisimov is headed out west on a professional tryout offer. According to CapFriendly, the 33-year-old has signed a PTO with the Colorado Avalanche and will join them in a couple weeks for training camp. The Yaroslavl, Russia native has spent parts of 13 seasons in the NHL playing for...
NHLSports Illustrated

Could the Canucks' Elias Pettersson Become an Offer-Sheet Target?

The Carolina Hurricanes successfully signing Jesperi Kotkaniemi from the Montreal Canadiens generated considerable buzz among NHL fans and pundits. It also sparked conjecture over which of this summer's remaining RFAs could also receive offer sheets. Topping that list is the Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson. The 22-year-old center would be a...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche sign center Artem Anisimov to PTO

The Colorado Avalanche are bringing another veteran to training camp, signing Artem Anisimov to a professional tryout according to CapFriendly. Anisimov joins Jack Johnson who will also be in camp on a PTO, battling for an NHL contract. Anisimov, 33, has been in limbo for several years, burdened by a...
NHLYardbarker

Christian Dvorak: Get to Know the Canadiens’ Newest Acquisition

The Montreal Canadiens may have lost one of their top young players and a potential top-six centre after declining to match the $6.1 million offer sheet tendered to Jesperi Kotkaniemi by the Carolina Hurricanes, but they used their compensation to trade for a player who is better suited to fill that role now and for the foreseeable future. Here are a few cool things to know about Christian Dvorak, Montreal’s newest acquisition.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs 2021-22 Opponent Preview: Boston Bruins

As the 2021-22 season looms, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be headed back to the Atlantic Division, along with every other team and their respective divisions. On the forefront, this is a bad thing. We all saw how much of a walk in the park the Leafs’ 2020-21 regular season was, so they’ve got some odds stacked against them now that they’re back in a division with teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Florida Panthers, and the Boston Bruins.
NHLfantraxhq.com

2021-2022 FANTASY DEFENSEMEN RANKINGS

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Defensemen in fantasy hockey can be tricky to evaluate. There are a select few that can be counted on to rack up even-strength and powerplay points, but often the success of your fantasy team comes from those defensemen who block shots, rack up the hits and help out those unsexy fantasy categories. Chase the points or not, that is the question?! We have put 4 of our fantasy experts together; Jesse, Victor, Brennan, and yours truly and compiled our pre-season fantasy rankings for defensemen.
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Would Julien BriseBois leave the Lightning?

Last week, Joe Smith at The Athletic sat down (or called, or Zoomed, who knows how they’re doing interviews these days) with Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and discussed a range of topics, including a brief comment on the future of his general manager, Julien BriseBoise. BriseBois is entering...
NHLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Hockey Preview: Arizona Coyotes

Are you ready, NHL fans? We’re back to the 82-game regular-season format, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a roller coaster of emotions every season because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses while the bad ones feel like belly-flopping into an empty swimming pool.
NHLchatsports.com

Thursday Habs Headlines: Who’s more essential — Nick Suzuki or Jeff Petry?

Who is more indispensable to the Habs — Nick Suzuki or Jeff Petry? [TSN]. As Marc Bergevin heads into the final year of his contract, his future is uncertain. [Montreal Gazette]. Four cool things to know about Christian Dvorak. [The Hockey Writers]. Mistakes that Bergevin can learn from with Jesperi...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

5 Forgotten Flyers Goalies

During this millennium, the Philadelphia Flyers have become a goaltender’s graveyard. Since Ron Hextall’s retirement after the 1998-99 season, the Flyers have gone through a bizarre and fairly unlucky shuffle of goaltenders with their fair share of drama. However, the narrative is oversimplified. The franchise’s success in the decade leading up to their appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in 2010 was made possible by short-lived success from five “flash in the pan” goaltenders who never sustained a high level of play for an extended period and failed to provide stability in the Flyers’ crease.

Comments / 0

Community Policy