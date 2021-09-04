CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Perry Has Some Choice Words For All The Tweets Dogging On The Sistas Wigs

Most fans know Tyler Perry’s plate is always full, thanks to his duties as an actor, director and producer. Unfortunately, that means things will occasionally slip by his watchful eye when it comes to his multiple productions. However, the styling of actors’ wigs has been a constant sore spot for the media mogul and, this time, the topic has led to his BET drama Sistas becoming public fodder on social media. Now, after being bombarded by fans, Perry finally responded to the Twitter criticism.

