Wofford holds off Elon 24-22 when late FG try sails wide

 6 days ago

Walker Gliarmis booted a 26-yard field goal with 10:15 remaining and Wofford held off Elon the rest of the way, eking out a 24-22 season-opening win on Saturday.

After Elon gained a final possession with a strip fumble at the goal line at just over a minute remaining, a Skyler Davis field goal try from 46 yards went wide with eight seconds left, sealing the Wofford win.

Peyton Derrick competed 10 of 18 passes for 155 yards for the Terriers. He was intercepted twice. Irvin Mulligan rushed for 110 yards, including a 65-yard scoring run that staked Wofford to an early 7-3 lead.

The longtime rivals — this was the 39th meeting — traded the lead five times in the contest. Elon had fallen behind 21-10 after Wofford scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter, but ended the first half with a Davis 41-yard field goal, cutting the gap to 21-13.

Davis, who also hit from 39 and 23 yards, made it 21-16 early in the third and the Phoenix grabbed a 22-21 lead on a Davis Cheek to Chandler Brayboy TD hookup late in the third.

Cheek was 29-for-51 passing for 312 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Brayboy caught eight passes for 112 yards. Cheek, a senior, returned after missing the spring season to injury.

