Local law firm teams up with Walgreens to host vaccination clinic

To kick off Labor Day Weekend, the Herman & Herman Law Firm hosted a vaccination drive-thru along the Corpus Christi Bayfront Saturday morning.

“I’m here to get my first COVID vaccination,” Bryan Jackson said as he received his first dose.

“We’re finally getting our vaccine,” patient Sherri Chavez said.

Dozens of people got their COVID-19 vaccine at the First United Methodist.

“We have such low rates here in Corpus Christi and in order to help stop the high numbers,” Herman & Herman volunteer, Cari Casas said. “Vaccination is the way.”

The drive-thru clinic was sponsored by the law firm, and employees got to volunteer with the help of Walgreens.

“The higher the numbers have gotten and stuff like that we realized we needed to go ahead and get it done,” Chavez said.

People were asked to register but walk-ins were welcome. Jackson was on his way to H-E-B when he decided to get vaccinated.

“I just drove by and saw it,” Jackson said.

Patients just had to fill out some forms, wear their masks, and open their car door to receive a dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“My loved ones were pressuring me to do it and also my employment was kind of making it rough for being unvaccinated so just got it over with,” Jackson said.

After their dose, they were just asked to wait on-site fifteen minutes to be monitored for an allergic reaction.

“We’re hoping this is the first of many vaccination clinics that we can give out and hold for the community,” Herman & Herman employee and volunteer, Debby Garcia said.

And, before they left, patients were given a $50 H-E-B giftcard.

Back in 2020, Herman & Herman gave out 100,000 facemasks between all of their offices.

On Saturday, they continued their efforts to keep Texans safe.

“We need to think about our future, our children, who, at this time, some of them can’t get their vaccination.” Garcia said. “If you’re protected, you’ll at least be protecting your family at home so please get vaccinated.”

The clinic ran from 8 a.m. to noon.

