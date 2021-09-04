CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8bWa_0bmsbkKX00 The COVID-19 pandemic sent the U.S. unemployment rate to 14.8% in April 2020, its highest level since the Great Depression. Normally, such an economic shock would result in a spike in the national poverty rate. However, due to three rounds of economic stimulus payments, some experts predict the poverty rate may actually decline substantially in 2020.

As of 2019, the most recent year with an official poverty rate released by the U.S. Census Bureau, 13.4% of the U.S. population lived below the poverty line. By some estimates, that share might have dropped as low as 7.7% in 2020, the lowest level since 1967, when record keeping began.

Of course, the poverty rate varies considerably across the country, and even before the COVID-19 unemployment crisis, there were parts of the country where poverty was already widespread -- where the share of residents living in poverty was more than double the national average.

Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2019 American Community Survey , 24/7 Wall St. identified the town with the highest poverty rate in every state. We considered all cities, towns, villages, and unincorporated communities with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 in our analysis.

The poverty threshold is based on income, and in most of the country, an individual with an annual income of less than $12,880, or a family of four earning less than $26,500, is considered to be living in poverty. Not surprisingly, in nearly every town on this list, the median household income is lower than it is across the state as a whole. Here is a look at the poorest town in every state .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gYd9C_0bmsbkKX00

Alabama: Uniontown
> Poverty rate: 51.2% (Alabama: 16.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 954 (Alabama: 795,989)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 40.5% (Alabama: 14.0%)
> Median household income: $17,000 (Alabama: $50,536)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BNTGX_0bmsbkKX00

Alaska: Hooper Bay
> Poverty rate: 40.9% (Alaska: 10.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 465 (Alaska: 76,933)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 62.3% (Alaska: 10.5%)
> Median household income: $36,250 (Alaska: $77,640)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tikdn_0bmsbkKX00

Arizona: Cibecue
> Poverty rate: 66.1% (Arizona: 15.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,277 (Arizona: 1,043,764)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 57.5% (Arizona: 11.1%)
> Median household income: $15,417 (Arizona: $58,945)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCRpx_0bmsbkKX00

Arkansas: Helena-West Helena
> Poverty rate: 45.2% (Arkansas: 17.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,788 (Arkansas: 496,260)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 36.8% (Arkansas: 12.1%)
> Median household income: $22,177 (Arkansas: $47,597)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244edC_0bmsbkKX00

California: Richgrove
> Poverty rate: 55.4% (California: 13.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,283 (California: 5,149,742)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 30.5% (California: 8.9%)
> Median household income: $20,962 (California: $75,235)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45L2Pm_0bmsbkKX00

Colorado: Las Animas
> Poverty rate: 41.0% (Colorado: 10.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 893 (Colorado: 565,873)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 39.4% (Colorado: 7.5%)
> Median household income: $23,456 (Colorado: $72,331)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qILhZ_0bmsbkKX00

Connecticut: Poquonock Bridge
> Poverty rate: 27.1% (Connecticut: 9.9%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 568 (Connecticut: 344,146)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 43.6% (Connecticut: 11.9%)
> Median household income: $53,523 (Connecticut: $78,444)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCYwu_0bmsbkKX00

Delaware: Newport
> Poverty rate: 40.3% (Delaware: 11.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 476 (Delaware: 109,400)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 24.2% (Delaware: 10.9%)
> Median household income: $36,071 (Delaware: $68,287)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1p4e_0bmsbkKX00

Florida: Pine Manor
> Poverty rate: 54.4% (Florida: 14.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 2,668 (Florida: 2,870,487)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 30.3% (Florida: 13.6%)
> Median household income: $22,052 (Florida: $55,660)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xslaz_0bmsbkKX00

Georgia: Homerville
> Poverty rate: 55.2% (Georgia: 15.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,289 (Georgia: 1,528,558)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 28.2% (Georgia: 12.8%)
> Median household income: $19,917 (Georgia: $58,700)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RW5Je_0bmsbkKX00

Hawaii: Hawaiian Ocean View
> Poverty rate: 55.2% (Hawaii: 9.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 2,764 (Hawaii: 130,649)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 47.5% (Hawaii: 10.8%)
> Median household income: $15,654 (Hawaii: $81,275)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRfAI_0bmsbkKX00

Idaho: Glenns Ferry
> Poverty rate: 39.1% (Idaho: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 477 (Idaho: 221,256)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 22.9% (Idaho: 9.8%)
> Median household income: $27,583 (Idaho: $55,785)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5wMc_0bmsbkKX00

Illinois: Alorton
> Poverty rate: 53.5% (Illinois: 12.5%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 980 (Illinois: 1,557,873)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 45.1% (Illinois: 12.8%)
> Median household income: $22,593 (Illinois: $65,886)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWcRJ_0bmsbkKX00

Indiana: Dillsboro
> Poverty rate: 31.1% (Indiana: 13.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 449 (Indiana: 867,996)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 15.8% (Indiana: 9.8%)
> Median household income: $40,341 (Indiana: $56,303)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PPjzV_0bmsbkKX00

Iowa: Postville
> Poverty rate: 30.3% (Iowa: 11.5%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 753 (Iowa: 348,122)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 14.5% (Iowa: 10.2%)
> Median household income: $51,250 (Iowa: $60,523)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WI6xZ_0bmsbkKX00

Kansas: Chetopa
> Poverty rate: 35.0% (Kansas: 12.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 401 (Kansas: 337,739)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 20.3% (Kansas: 7.5%)
> Median household income: $30,921 (Kansas: $59,597)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FPp8H_0bmsbkKX00

Kentucky: Breckinridge Center
> Poverty rate: 69.1% (Kentucky: 17.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,320 (Kentucky: 747,010)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 29.1% (Kentucky: 14.0%)
> Median household income: $43,750 (Kentucky: $50,589)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iR7Vo_0bmsbkKX00

Louisiana: Simmesport
> Poverty rate: 59.9% (Louisiana: 19.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 926 (Louisiana: 871,467)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 42.4% (Louisiana: 15.4%)
> Median household income: $17,120 (Louisiana: $49,469)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGSbr_0bmsbkKX00

Maine: Fairfield
> Poverty rate: 45.6% (Maine: 11.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,379 (Maine: 153,131)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 50.5% (Maine: 13.5%)
> Median household income: $23,718 (Maine: $57,918)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zEDoX_0bmsbkKX00

Maryland: Crisfield
> Poverty rate: 35.5% (Maryland: 9.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 890 (Maryland: 539,991)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 37.9% (Maryland: 10.2%)
> Median household income: $29,688 (Maryland: $84,805)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UR5O8_0bmsbkKX00

Massachusetts: Ware
> Poverty rate: 20.9% (Massachusetts: 10.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,225 (Massachusetts: 680,962)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 26.1% (Massachusetts: 11.7%)
> Median household income: $42,550 (Massachusetts: $81,215)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cRTX_0bmsbkKX00

Michigan: Benton Heights
> Poverty rate: 47.1% (Michigan: 14.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,907 (Michigan: 1,398,527)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 44.2% (Michigan: 13.3%)
> Median household income: $29,907 (Michigan: $57,144)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03zz6r_0bmsbkKX00

Minnesota: Moose Lake
> Poverty rate: 48.6% (Minnesota: 9.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 873 (Minnesota: 526,065)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 16.0% (Minnesota: 7.9%)
> Median household income: $39,779 (Minnesota: $71,306)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10KW6h_0bmsbkKX00

Mississippi: Rosedale
> Poverty rate: 60.9% (Mississippi: 20.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 939 (Mississippi: 585,786)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 50.0% (Mississippi: 15.4%)
> Median household income: $15,615 (Mississippi: $45,081)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DEmFL_0bmsbkKX00

Missouri: Pine Lawn
> Poverty rate: 43.8% (Missouri: 13.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,568 (Missouri: 810,045)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 54.3% (Missouri: 11.1%)
> Median household income: $31,838 (Missouri: $55,461)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uf8bX_0bmsbkKX00

Montana: Fort Belknap Agency
> Poverty rate: 50.8% (Montana: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 760 (Montana: 134,605)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 42.4% (Montana: 9.2%)
> Median household income: $32,708 (Montana: $54,970)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OAwMv_0bmsbkKX00

Nebraska: Terrytown
> Poverty rate: 28.4% (Nebraska: 11.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 339 (Nebraska: 206,579)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 25.1% (Nebraska: 8.3%)
> Median household income: $36,875 (Nebraska: $61,439)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQ3h6_0bmsbkKX00

Nevada: Schurz
> Poverty rate: 47.1% (Nevada: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 483 (Nevada: 384,690)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 25.0% (Nevada: 11.8%)
> Median household income: $30,119 (Nevada: $60,365)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mS30Z_0bmsbkKX00

New Hampshire: Winchester
> Poverty rate: 31.9% (New Hampshire: 7.6%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 696 (New Hampshire: 98,682)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 25.0% (New Hampshire: 6.9%)
> Median household income: $39,608 (New Hampshire: $76,768)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vjC6v_0bmsbkKX00

New Jersey: Salem
> Poverty rate: 42.2% (New Jersey: 10.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 2,005 (New Jersey: 869,081)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 41.5% (New Jersey: 8.7%)
> Median household income: $24,926 (New Jersey: $82,545)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HomwG_0bmsbkKX00

New Mexico: Navajo
> Poverty rate: 63.0% (New Mexico: 19.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 914 (New Mexico: 392,065)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 49.8% (New Mexico: 17.2%)
> Median household income: $21,500 (New Mexico: $49,754)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10L2OT_0bmsbkKX00

New York: Watchtower
> Poverty rate: 92.0% (New York: 14.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,938 (New York: 2,681,277)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: N/A (New York: 14.7%)
> Median household income: N/A (New York: $68,486)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XsI82_0bmsbkKX00

North Carolina: Franklinville
> Poverty rate: 53.9% (North Carolina: 14.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 965 (North Carolina: 1,467,591)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 42.6% (North Carolina: 12.6%)
> Median household income: $21,970 (North Carolina: $54,602)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KIjrm_0bmsbkKX00

North Dakota: Fort Totten
> Poverty rate: 66.3% (North Dakota: 10.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 818 (North Dakota: 78,198)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 44.2% (North Dakota: 6.7%)
> Median household income: $22,917 (North Dakota: $64,894)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gw38k_0bmsbkKX00

Ohio: Skyline Acres
> Poverty rate: 51.8% (Ohio: 14.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,174 (Ohio: 1,588,343)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 28.9% (Ohio: 13.1%)
> Median household income: $32,333 (Ohio: $56,602)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxFDI_0bmsbkKX00

Oklahoma: Hugo
> Poverty rate: 42.8% (Oklahoma: 15.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 2,117 (Oklahoma: 598,373)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 40.1% (Oklahoma: 12.8%)
> Median household income: $25,212 (Oklahoma: $52,919)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lictf_0bmsbkKX00

Oregon: Bunker Hill
> Poverty rate: 44.9% (Oregon: 13.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,111 (Oregon: 533,527)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 43.4% (Oregon: 15.8%)
> Median household income: $39,159 (Oregon: $62,818)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UafjH_0bmsbkKX00

Pennsylvania: Renovo
> Poverty rate: 45.9% (Pennsylvania: 12.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 525 (Pennsylvania: 1,539,183)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 37.5% (Pennsylvania: 13.3%)
> Median household income: $23,523 (Pennsylvania: $61,744)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JOlpA_0bmsbkKX00

Rhode Island: Harrisville
> Poverty rate: 35.3% (Rhode Island: 12.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 515 (Rhode Island: 125,826)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 9.5% (Rhode Island: 15.3%)
> Median household income: $29,663 (Rhode Island: $67,167)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ilz1G_0bmsbkKX00

South Carolina: Watts Mills
> Poverty rate: 55.0% (South Carolina: 15.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 757 (South Carolina: 741,650)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 22.4% (South Carolina: 12.3%)
> Median household income: $24,091 (South Carolina: $53,199)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pknQA_0bmsbkKX00

South Dakota: Rosebud
> Poverty rate: 67.1% (South Dakota: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,122 (South Dakota: 110,553)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 50.4% (South Dakota: 9.2%)
> Median household income: $19,453 (South Dakota: $58,275)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOZVV_0bmsbkKX00

Tennessee: Huntsville
> Poverty rate: 46.8% (Tennessee: 15.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 573 (Tennessee: 996,930)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 36.5% (Tennessee: 13.6%)
> Median household income: $22,669 (Tennessee: $53,320)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C2SKo_0bmsbkKX00

Texas: Citrus City
> Poverty rate: 65.1% (Texas: 14.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 2,139 (Texas: 4,072,194)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 58.7% (Texas: 11.8%)
> Median household income: $16,818 (Texas: $61,874)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qu8SI_0bmsbkKX00

Utah: Hildale
> Poverty rate: 47.6% (Utah: 9.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,354 (Utah: 298,537)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 62.6% (Utah: 6.7%)
> Median household income: N/A (Utah: $71,621)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1RQp_0bmsbkKX00

Vermont: Lyndonville
> Poverty rate: 32.2% (Vermont: 10.9%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 451 (Vermont: 65,652)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 24.4% (Vermont: 11.3%)
> Median household income: $33,550 (Vermont: $61,973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evIiU_0bmsbkKX00

Virginia: Lawrenceville
> Poverty rate: 45.0% (Virginia: 10.6%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 565 (Virginia: 865,691)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 40.0% (Virginia: 8.2%)
> Median household income: $26,369 (Virginia: $74,222)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29U8jq_0bmsbkKX00

Washington: Moses Lake North
> Poverty rate: 42.0% (Washington: 10.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,828 (Washington: 785,244)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 41.5% (Washington: 11.9%)
> Median household income: $36,761 (Washington: $73,775)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ke4W9_0bmsbkKX00

West Virginia: MacArthur
> Poverty rate: 41.6% (West Virginia: 17.6%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 699 (West Virginia: 310,044)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 19.5% (West Virginia: 16.8%)
> Median household income: $24,334 (West Virginia: $46,711)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fz47y_0bmsbkKX00

Wisconsin: Little Round Lake
> Poverty rate: 55.7% (Wisconsin: 11.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 592 (Wisconsin: 639,160)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 37.1% (Wisconsin: 10.8%)
> Median household income: $21,985 (Wisconsin: $61,747)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iR1a_0bmsbkKX00

Wyoming: Fort Washakie
> Poverty rate: 28.5% (Wyoming: 11.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 482 (Wyoming: 62,257)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 21.9% (Wyoming: 5.4%)
> Median household income: $49,609 (Wyoming: $64,049)

Methodology

To determine the town with the highest poverty rate in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the percentage of people living below the poverty line from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

We used census “place” geographies -- a category that includes 29,573 incorporated legal entities and census-designated statistical entities. Of those, 29,319 had boundaries that fell within one of the 50 states, while the rest were in the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico.

We defined towns based on population thresholds -- having at least 1,000 people and less than 25,000 people -- and 13,332 of the places fell within these thresholds.

Towns were excluded if poverty rates were not available in the 2019 ACS, if the population living in poverty totaled less than 1,000, if 25% or more of a town’s population were enrolled in undergraduate, professional, or graduate school during the same period, or if the sampling error associated with a town’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a town’s poverty rate was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all towns’ poverty rates. We similarly excluded towns that had a sampling error too high for their population determined to be living in  poverty, using the same definition.

The remaining 12,143 places were ranked within their state based on their poverty rates. To break ties, we used median household income..

Additional information on the number of people living below the poverty line, median household income, and the share of households receiving SNAP benefits are also five-year estimates from the 2019 ACS.

