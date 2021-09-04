Oscar Isaac Praises Dune As ‘Masterpiece’, And I Need To See It ASAP

Oscar Isaac , the star of writer-director Paul Schrader’s ardent romantic drama The Card Counter —premiering at the 78th annual Venice Film Festival —is the matinee idol we barely deserve in our short-attention-span world , an era when we barely allow ourselves time to read a face or lose ourselves in a pair of eyes. Yet as soldier-turned-poker-ace William Tell—the finest, silliest pseudonym a fictional poker player has ever chosen for himself, hands down—Isaac demands that we slow down and look. His just-graying hair says, “Don’t wait until tomorrow.” His conscientious-basset-hound eyes say, “Don’t get stuck in yesterday.” He sets the pace for The Card Counter, which is what you might call a pensive fairytale, a story about guilt that can be burned away only with the benediction of love.