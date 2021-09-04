Oscar Isaac Praises Dune As ‘Masterpiece’, And I Need To See It ASAP
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Ever since it was announced that Denis Villeneuve, the Academy Award-nominated director of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, would be helming the upcoming film reboot of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel Dune, fans have been eagerly awaiting what is sure to be an epic adventure. With several previous existing adaptations of the novel, there’s a lot of pressure on this new Dune to raise the bar. However, according to one of the movie’s stars, Oscar Isaac, fans are in for nothing short of a career-defining film for Villeneuve.www.cinemablend.com
