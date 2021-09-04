CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEEP: fewer lifeguards on state beaches Labor Day Weekend

Cover picture for the articleCONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environment Protection (DEEP) warned people that there would be fewer lifeguards on Labor Day weekend. They said many of the lifeguards return to school around this time of the year, they’re trying to cover as many state parks as possible with lifeguards through the weekend.

