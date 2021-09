Texas Rangers infielder Yonny Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. Hernandez is heading to the bench after starting and leading off the last four games for the Rangers. Yohel Pozo is taking over for Hernandez as the Rangers' designated hitter and batting eighth. Leody Taveras is moving into the leadoff spot in place of Hernandez. Charlie Culberson is returning to third base after spending time on the COVID-19 list.