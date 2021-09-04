WVWC X-C teams take second in 2021 debut at Route 33 Cup
ELKINS — The West Virginia Wesleyan cross country program began the 2021 campaign on Friday at the Route 33 Cup hosted by Davis & Elkins. Tori Carr led the way for both teams finishing the highest out of all Wesleyan competitors. The senior from Kingwood, W.Va., finished second (18:35.09) out of 25 competitors. Both teams took home second place on the day with the men finishing with 59 as the women's team compiled 40 points.therecorddelta.com
